Superintendent evaluation OK’d

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

On Monday night, the school board voted 6-0 to accept the evaluation of district superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw, where they rated him highly effective. Board member Sarah Allen was absent with notice.

“We did our superintendent evaluation and Dr. outlaw came highly effective,” said board secretary Melissa Clark. “So we thank him for all of his dedication and commitment to our district.”

Outlaw has been superintendent of the district since 2014, and received a similar evaluation last year.

“It is an honor to be the superintendent here in Brandon and I am blessed to work for an outstanding board of education,” said Outlaw. “I am looking forward to working alongside of the board as we strive to make Brandon the best that it can be.”