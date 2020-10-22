Superintendent search firm sought

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

At the Monday night board meeting, the Brandon Board of Education approved to send out a request for proposal to find a search firm that will look for a potential permanent superintendent with a 7-0 vote.

The search is necessary following the departure of Dr. Matt Outlaw to the Brighton School District earlier this month, after six years with the Brandon School District.

“The RFP will hit the streets so to speak tomorrow, and we will be sending out the RFP to a list of companies that we know that do this in Michigan,” said Jan Meek, executive director of business services. “The timeline would be November to get the list of search firms, December to pick your search firm.”

The timeline for finding a new superintendent would have the search starting in February and bringing back candidates for the board to interview and narrow down.

It was also discussed that the current interim superintended Dr. Karl Heidrich could apply for the permanent position if he so chose. Heidrich was approved as interim following the departure of Dr. Matt Outlaw, who accepted a position in a different school district.

“It talks about the board actually making a decision and approving a superintendent at the May meeting for a July 1 start,” she said. “Of course, that’s flexible.”