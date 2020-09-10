Supervisor race stands

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.- Three votes.

That’s the only change in the final tally following a recount last week in a close Republican township primary supervisors race. Despite the small deviation the results of the election will stand.

On Aug. 21, a recount was filed by candidate Kevin Scramlin, contesting the results of the Aug. 4 township supervisor primary election for the Republican party.

The certified finial tally for the supervisor’s election was won by incumbent Bob DePalma with 678 votes, Kevin Scramlin 659 votes and Stephanie Nicholson 95. After the recount DePalma had 675, Scramlin 662 and Nicholson 95.

“I appreciate the support of the community,” said DePalma. “We were confident that the results would remain the same.”

At 9:30 a.m., Sept. 3, four members of the county board of canvassers, two Democrats and two Republicans recounted the ballots at the county office.

Patti Back, township clerk attended the public recount.

“Three of the 179 votes that were considered invalid were determined to count for Scramlin,” said Back.

The invalid ballots were spoiled for a variety of reasons including crossing party lines or over voted, she said. “The ballots were counted out loud and the process was open to the public.”

“The questioned ballots were posted on a big screen and the board of canvassers as well as the public that attended had an opportunity to view. In no way was this due to the election process, that went very well.”

The process includes, checking the seal on the ballot boxes to make sure they match, then the ballots are physically counted to match the poll book

Joe Rozell, Oakland County director of elections, commented on the recall.

“It’s a public process,” said Rozell. “ In my 13 years here at the county I’m yet to see the recount change the outcome of the election.”

The cost of the recount includes, $25 per voting precinct and $25 per absentee precinct. Since, the township has three precincts the cost was $150. Scramlin was charged the $150. The costs to the county or township for the recount was not discussed.

“I am by no means accusatory that anything was wrong during the election,” said Scramlin. “However, with the number of absentee ballots, I just want to make all was done properly.”

Since the recount was not positive for Scramlin he’ll consider a run in the 2024 election.

“Right now deep down I want run again,” he said. “I still want to serve the people.”