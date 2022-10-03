Susan Bailey

BAILEY, SUSAN JANE of Clarkston, Michigan; died on September 28, 2022. She was 68. Susan was born on September 11, 1954 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Arlyn and Lucille (nee: Wirgau) Wise. She is survived by three brothers, Gerald (Deborah) Wise, Larry (Angi) Wise and Ron Wise; one sister-in-law, Debbie (Rich Walker) Wise; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; she was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley and Ruth Wise; one brother, Marvin Wise. Susan was a former manager with Burger King in Clarkston and a former Baker at Bueches in Ortonville. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church 5245 Hadley Road, Goodrich, Michigan. Pastor Kelly Todd, officiating. Interment will follow at Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help them pay for a grave marker. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .