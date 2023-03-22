Susan Chesnutt

CHESNUTT, SUSAN RUTH of Ortonville, Michigan; died on March 19, 2023. She was 68.

Susan was born on May 10, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Reynold and Mildred (nee: Harlow) Hunt. She married Randy Chesnutt on February 7, 1975 in Madison Heights, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Randy Chesnutt; four children, Jeremy (Cassie) Chesnutt, Shaun (Gina) Chesnutt, Jeff (Sarah) Chesnutt and Cori (Marius Midtskogen) Chesnutt; two grandchildren, Tyler and Rylee Chesnutt; she was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Pearsall and her brother, Thomas Hunt. Susan enjoyed reading and creating beautifully crafted gifts for the ones she loved. She retired from the Brandon Township Clerks office after 22 years of service. She was a member of the Oakwood Community Church and she enjoyed helping out with the Juvenile Arthritis Foundation. Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Oakwood Community Church 5791 Oakwood Road, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Donald Jackson, officiating. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation https://events.arthritis.org/team/31097