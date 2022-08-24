Susan Marie Bieri of Ortonville, Michigan, died on August 23, 2022.

She was 75.

She was born March 11, 1947 in Detroit,Michigan to the late Eugene and Patricia (nee: Gibbons) Greek. She married Ronald Bieri on October 1, 1966 in Pontiac, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ronald Bieri; four children, Sean Michael (Sophia Raptis) Bieri, Rebecca P. Bieri, Mark Andrew Bieri and Brian Patrick (Catherine) Bieri; four grandchildren,

Michayla, Andrew, Emily and Benjamin; also survived by four great grandchildren; her cousin, Kathleen LaBrosse; her nephew, David (Carey) Brown; she was preceded in death by her sister, Janis

Brown. Susan was a dental hygienist for 31 years, retiring from Metropolitan Dental in Waterford. She was a member of the Pontiac Historical Society. She enjoyed quilting and embroidery. She loved

her animals, especially Mr. Williams, her red factor canary. Mass of the Resurrection will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan.

Fr. Craig Marion, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Pontiac. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street,

Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Animal Rescue League or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence

to the family please visit www.villagefh.com