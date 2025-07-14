By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Detroit — Annie Flynn has several concerns when she steps into the brisk Detroit River water for a one-mile swim.

“The initial shock of jumping in the cold water, the strong current and running into other swimmers,” said Flynn, a 63 year old Fenton resident, who competed her fourth Detroit River swim. “Still, it’s not a race, it’s swimmers with a purpose.”

Flynn is one of hundreds who took the plunge in the seventh annual Swim Across America-Motor City Mile open water swim who joined together to fight cancer at Belle Isle in Detroit on July 11.

While Flynn is an avid swimmer who opts for pools over the challenges of the Detroit River, her mission is far greater than just exercise or a way to cool off on a hot July day.

Flynn’s mother passed away from esophageal cancer and her father suffered from lung cancer. The list continues for Flynn, her brother-in-law and fiance suffer from prostate cancer, while a sister is recovering from breast cancer.

Participants can choose from 1/4 mile, 1/2 mile, 1-mile or 2-mile courses, and land and water volunteers are also needed for this inspirational event. Proceeds benefit the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center.

“I’ve lost family members to cancer and some that have beat it,” said Flynn. “The Motor City Mile open water swim is really for a great cause. The funds raised stay local and you really know where the money is going. You don’t have to be a great swimmer to participate. It’s very inspiring to participate.”

Flynn’s daughter Cate Frost, is a Clinical Research Coordinator at the University of Michigan’s Rogel Cancer Center. She has seen physicians’ research benefit thanks to the funds from the Swim Across America-Motor City Mile.

“I’m proud to support our patients and their families both in the clinical space and out in the community at these events,” said Frost, an Atlas Township resident. “I am inspired by their strength and resilience as they swim with courage toward a cure.”

Frost participates along with others on a paddleboard in the river as part of the safety team.

“There are participants that have overcome cancer, including those who have lost limbs, that swim in the river,” said Frost. “For some survivors their bodies are not to the full strength of health and utilize ‘Angel Swimmers’ who remain at their sides for safety. It’s very empowering.”

Since its founding in 2019, Swim Across America – Motor City Mile has raised more than $500,000 for the Rogel Cancer Center, supporting innovative studies in immunotherapy, early-detection science and patient-support programs. The Swim Across America grants at Rogel Cancer Center have specifically supported work in pancreatic, bladder, lung and colorectal cancers.

“Detroit’s Motor City Mile brings together families, cancer survivors and Olympians who all share one goal: fund breakthrough research that gives patients hope,” said Patrick Weiss, event director of the Swim Across America – Motor City Mile, who is himself a cancer survivor. “Whether you swim a quarter-mile, kayak alongside a friend or cheer from shore, you’re part of a community determined to find better treatments for cancer.”

To learn more about Swim Across America – Motor City Mile or to register to swim, volunteer or donate, visit swimacrossamerica.org/motorcitymile.