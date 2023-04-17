‘Taking it on the chin’

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — On Monday, Roberts made good on a promise to dye his beard pink if GHS Senior Evelyn Edendburn and purple if GHS Freshman Kyleigh Randall placed in the USA Powerlifting High School National Championship on March 29-30.

Both lifters delivered with Edendburn taking second in varsity at 220 pounds (920 total lift) and Randall first in JV at 165 pounds (617 pounds).

Coach Roberts has lead the GHS Girls Powerlifting team for nine years. Hadden, a 2022 Bendle High School graduate and former GHS Powerlifting team member studies cosmetology and meticulously applied the colorful dye.