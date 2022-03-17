Teacher of the Year-Sarah Brown Goodrich Middle School

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-For nearly 22 years, Sarah Brown has meticulously instructed thousands of middle school students on mathematics.

The years of success in the classroom has added up to earning Brown the first ever Goodrich Educational Foundation Teacher of the Year.

“I’m grateful and humbled by the honor,” said Brown. “I’m just so thankful for the staff here at the Middle School. I feel blessed to be a part of the family. Over my years here, we’ve seen births of children, deaths of parents, whatever the circumstance this community has rallied to support me, I can never forget that regardless of the struggle I can go to them.”

Brown, who was nominated by her colleagues, will be recognized at 6 p.m., March 21 at the School Board of Education meeting.

“From day one, I look at these students as an extension of my family,” she said. “I strive to set clear expectations for students based on mutual respect. And while that takes time to build—the results are a team.”

A Flint native and 1993 Kearsley High School graduate, Brown attended Hillsdale College and in 1997 earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. While excelling academically, she was also a four-year standout shortstop on the Varsity Softball team. After college she worked briefly in the insurance industry and later earned a teaching certificate before arriving at the Goodrich Middle School. Brown later earned a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction at Ferris State University.

“I like the structure of math,” said Brown, who teaches five sections of mathematics totalling about 150 students daily. “It’s all about the ability to problem solve. I have that coaching type personality.”

Brown said math can be a tough one for many.

“We all make mistakes, including me,” she said. “They need to see that in adults and it’s OK. But, I want their 100 percent effort everyday and that they know how much I care. Whatever they need I’ll do my best to meet their needs.”

Brown has always loved middle school age students.

“They go through ups and downs each day, but the 12-14 year old students still want to interact with you,” she said. “You see such tremendous growth in grades 6-8, it’s fun to see that maturity grow. It’s not just about teaching math to me, rather it’s about being a person they can count on. Content is critical, but the relationships with the kids is what I strive to accomplish.”

Sarah and husband Brad have been married 25 years this June. The couple has three children Lily, a student at Alma College; Emily, a senior at Davison High School and Brady an eighth grade student at Davison.