Teaching reading, writing—remembering Bill Duso

By David Fleet

Editor

At the time of his retirement from Goodrich Schools, Bill Duso explained he’d taught 6,100 students in 37 years—”And I hope they learned more than the fact that I said, ‘Smoke ’em if you got ’em,’ whenever I left the room.”

William Thomas Duso of Owosso, passed away peacefully May 7, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

He was 70.

William “Bill” Duso was born August 1,1949 in Flint to Donald and Florence (McNenly) Duso. He was a proud graduate of Flint St. John Vianney – Class of 1967. He earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Central Michigan University and two Masters Degrees from Eastern Michigan University. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He married Kathy Lindsay on April 23, 1977 in Flint and had two children, Lindsay and Martin.

In a 2010 interview with The Citizen newspaper at the time of his retirement from Goodrich Schools, Bill said he hopes they remember that he was passionate about teaching, reading and writing. Seventeen of his years were spent in the middle school, teaching social studies, geography, U.S. history and English. He worked the next 20 years teaching English in the high school, whether it be to freshmen or advanced placement students.

For 33 years, GHS math teacher John Doerr worked closely with Bill.

“First and foremost Bill was man of God,” said Doerr. “We attended Catholic retreats together for almost 20 years. He was also all about the family that extended beyond Kathy, Lindsay and Martin and included everyone he was around. The students were Bill’s family and loved the fact he taught multiple generations. They were very loyal to him.”

Doerr and Duso were co-sponsors of the National Honor Society together for 19 years.

“We were going to do the NHS job for just one year,” said Doerr. “But after 3-4 years of trying to find someone to take over we just kept going.”

Over the next two decades the pair grew the NHS program to include community service hours, student lead tutoring along with a host of other projects that grew the program from about 25 to more than 180 students.

“Bill was my brother at work,” added Doerr.

Bills decorating techniques were unlike any other teacher’s, with an equal number of Martian Pride and Central Michigan University banners hanging from walls and tack boards, mingling with an assortment of stuffed animals.

More than his unique decorations, though, students remember their English teacher’s ‘Duso-isms: the quirks that made him unlike any other teacher in the school.

Along with co-sponsoring National Honor Society, Bill spent his after-school time coaching at Goodrich. He coached baseball for ten years, boys basketball for 16 years and football for 22 years.

“Baseball is my love,” Bill told The Citizen newspaper. “Ironically, I coached it the least.”

Beyond teaching, coaching, and cosponsoring, Bill said an important part of his contributions to Goodrich High School has been monitoring the GHS graduates in the military. Bill reminded the community of these graduates by putting their names on the school marquis on Sundays, or keeping up with the military alumni board by the school gym.

In retirement, Bill taught part time at U of M Flint where he served as advisor to student teachers. He was also the “Voice of the Martians” at Goodrich Football games from 2003-2018.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, fishing, coin collecting, and attending Spring Training games in Florida every year. He actively volunteered his time for funeral luncheons at St. Mark in Goodrich and Holy Family in Grand Blanc. Surviving are his wife of 43 years Kathy; two children, daughter Lindsay (Jason) Carlisle of Flint; son Martin Duso of Chicago; granddaughter Aria Carlisle; siblings; Ronald Duso; Richard (Betsy) Duso, Evelyn (Steve) Jancar, Dennis (Melissa) Duso, Carol (Jerry) Bradberry, Lorraine (Tom) Duso-Kitts, Theresa (Michael) Zammit, Donna (Pete) Henzarek; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Donald and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anthony and Marjorie Lindsay. Online condolences may be posted on the obituaries page of www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

A private funeral service will be held at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Laingsburg followed by a private burial at Great Lakes Cemetery in Holly. A celebration of life will be held at Goodrich High School at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, American Cancer Society, or the Goodrich High School Scholarship Fund.