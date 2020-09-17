Technology virtual classes

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon Township Public Library is hosting eight weeks worth of classes this fall, all about technology.

“People who register will be able to gather some tips and tricks about things they’re having issues with,” said Shauna Quick, librarian at the BTPL.

The classes aren’t connected, so attendees can register for whichever classes they like. They run on Thursdays at 2 p.m., Sept. 17- Nov. 5.

On Sept. 17, participants learned about Zoom basics. On Sept. 24, the class focuses on selling things online through Facebook Marketplace and eBay. On Oct. 1, email basics to learn how to make an email account and email etiquette. On Oct. 8, a guide to the eLibrary including how to use common library apps. On Oct. 15, photo editing made easy with free online software. On Oct. 22, learn how to design a photobook online. On Oct. 29, an open session for any and all questions you may have about your technology. Lastly, on Nov. 5, get ready for the holiday season with this class about online shopping.

To register for any of the classes, visit https://www.brandonlibrary.org/events/ and find the class or classes you want to register for. All classes are hosted via Zoom, so registration is required.