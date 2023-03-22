Terrance Cagle

CAGLE, TERRANCE E. of Clarkston, Michigan; died on March 21, 2023. He was 77. Terrance was born on June 13, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Herbert and Rachel (nee: Craft) Cagle. He married Cathleen Laine on September 15, 2004 in Tulsa, Arizona. He is survived by his loving wife, Cathleen Cagle; one daughter, Penny Cagle; one step-son, Mark Lee Herbst; three grandchildren, Skylar, Brooke and Jameson Herbst; one brother-in-law, Charles Burmann; two nephews, Matthew and Nathan Burmann; also by his 2nd cousin, Arnissa and James Evanoff; he was preceded in death by his sister, Penelope Burmann. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.-Vietnam having served as a Corporal. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .