HOTCHKISS, TERRY LEROY An amazing son, husband, brother, uncle, father, grandpa and great-grandpa was lost on November 2, 2021. Terry Hotchkiss, a witty man of God will forever be missed. His love for everyone was very obvious. He loved to hunt, and garden. Born Mar. 6, 1957 in Pontiac, Michigan to Loren and Elaine (Morgan) Hotchkiss. Preceded in death by mother Elaine and sister Doreen Breakie; dear husband of Mary; loving brother to Debbie (Ron) Wagner, Diane (Barry) Hill, Tim (Fran) Hotchkiss, Denise (Mick) Bartos, Todd (Abby) Hotchkiss, Paul Breakie and Loren (Amanda) Hotchkiss; amazing father to Terra Hotchkiss and Jessica (Shawn) Hotchkiss. Grandfather to Morgan, Isiah, Kaitlyn, Brayden, Rylee, Renee and Ryder; bonus father to Sarah, Tony, Jimmy and Stephanie; bonus grandfather to 11 and great grandfather to 10; beloved buddy great-grandson Will. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Steve Carter, officiating. Interment will follow at Seymour Lake Cemetery, Brandon Twp. Family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com