Thank dad

Dear Editor,

The Family of Ron Sutton cannot begin to express what everyone’s prayers, words of comfort and the sharing of memories have meant to our family.

We always realized how involved Dad was with the community. His walks could take 2 hours and he might not have even made it around the block. But the out pouring of love and support was and still is overwhelming. The lives he touched are a true testament to a life will lived.

Thank Dad for making it look easy. And thank you to everyone-your love helps in this time of our sorrow. The Jacobs and Mann families Luann Mann