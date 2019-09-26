By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-On Friday night 94 year old Lester Maher an Oxford Township resident and World War II Navy veteran flipped the coin at the start of the Brandon Blackhawk vs. Owosso Trojan football game.

Maher, a Royal Oak native, served as a helmsman from 1943-1946 on the USS Pierce (APA-50) a 459 foot attack transport ship in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. The Pierce received six battle stars for World War II service.

Glen Venner, of the American Sportsmen of Veterans accompanied Mauer to Friday’s game.

“He feels he don’t deserve the hospitality when the Vietnam Veterans should get it,” said Venner, for Maher. “Thank you and God Bless.”