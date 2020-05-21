The 4-1-1 Pub Goodrich

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-New owners, new name—that’s The 4-1-1 Pub.

Late last year Groveland Township residents Stuart and Taj Perry purchased the former Smokin Js BBQ Pit, 10230 Hegel Road and recently changed the name to The 4-1-1 Pub. The local eatery is open for take out with online orders via Facebook. Catering is also available.

“We’re not just smoked food,” said Stuart. “Fish, steak and pasta are now on the menu along with a variety of salads. We’ve also upped our beer selection from 10 taps to 23.”

Stop by for an extra cold brew from the Negative 10 Cooler or a host of Michigan beers—Bell’s Oberon, Rochester Red and Short’s Beer. In addition a new patio out back along with garage doors that opens The 4-1-1 Pub to a bright family friendly establishment.

The Perry family will continue to support the community and schools through a variety of fundraisers.

“All are welcome and we’re all about the family here,” he said. (810) 636-9200.