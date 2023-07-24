By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — From a township population hike of 4.5% since 2010, one of the largest increases among Genesee County communities to aging infrastructure, the local environmental demands have moved to the forefront.

Township leaders are responding.

At 5:30 p.m., Aug. 8, The Citizen Advisory Committee for Environmental Concerns will meet at the Atlas Township Offices, 7386 Gale Road.

Community members interested in joining the committee, chaired by Atlas Township Clerk Katie Vick are encouraged to attend. The focus of the committee is take a proactive approach to the environmental concerns of the township.

Vick said that without educating the public on tasks such as day-to-day home refuse recycling the impact on the environment will be greatly reduced.

“The trash recycling procedure is just part is just a small piece we are working on,” said Vick. “Recycling is the most obvious. But, we also want to look at drinking water quality along streams, lakes and ponds.”

In addition, many local individuals have septic systems in the township that are also an environmental concern.

“We are looking for citizens that are knowledgeable in a variety of environmental sciences that are interested in participating,” she said. “This falls into the health, safety and welfare of the community, and that’s what we took an oath to do. We need to take an active approach to the environment, let’s not wait for a problem.”