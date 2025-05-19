The Citizen earns nine MPA awards

Ortonville — The Citizen newspaper was honored with nine awards in the 2024 Michigan Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, marking the 16th consecutive year of recognition in the state’s largest journalism competition.

With the new awards announced on May 8, The Citizen has now received 93 MPA awards since 2005.

The View Newspaper Group, parent organization of The Citizen newspaper, won 91 awards this year.

The Citizen competes in Weekly Class B, among publications with circulation between 7,001-15,000.

This year the Wisconsin Press Association reviewed 2,928 entries submitted by 93 Michigan newspapers.

The competition inspires all journalists to produce their best work, which in turn, nurtures stronger communities.

“The View Newspaper Group team of talented and dedicated journalists, writers, photographers, editors, designers and advertising sales professionals combined to win 91 first, second and third place awards, including another Newspaper of the Year win for the Huron County View,” said Wes Smith, publisher of View Newspaper Group.

“The scope of the categories in which our team members won first place awards – news coverage and photos, enterprise reporting, government and education reporting, business and agriculture news, feature story writing, columnist, editorial writing, sports writing and photos, page design and layout, feature photography and advertising – proves that we have assembled one of – if not the best – community newspaper teams in Michigan. I congratulate all our individual winners and our team as a whole with a special shout out to our Huron County View team on being named ‘Newspaper of the Year.’”

In the Spot News Story category, Shelby Stewart-Soldan won third place for, “Special delivery en route to hospital.”

In the News Enterprise Reporting category, Shelby Stewart-Soldan won first place for, “Abigail’s Pride in Ortonville,” and second place for, “Michigan Family Protection Act soon to be law; Whitmer signs Michigan Family Protection Act.”

In the Government/Education News category, David Fleet won second place for, “New St. Anne Pastor brings message of thankfulness.”

In the Business/Agriculture News category, David Fleet won third place for, “Pressing on: fourth generation cider maker.”

In the Feature Story category, David Fleet won first place for, “An Ireland journey: Fr. Gerry Frawley remembered.”

In the Feature Photo category, Patrick McAbee won first place for, “Septemberfest.”

In the Sports Writing category, Shelby Stewart-Soldan won first place for, “Olympic surfers sport suits designed by former Blackhawk,” and David Fleet won third place for, “Remembering Tiger catcher, radio analyst Jim Price.”