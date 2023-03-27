The Citizen wins eight MPA awards

Ortonville — The Citizen newspaper was honored with eight awards in the 2022 Michigan Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, marking the 14th consecutive year of recognition in the state’s largest journalism competition.

With the new awards announced on March 16, The Citizen has now received 71 MPA awards since 2005. With the number of winning entries by the news staff in 2020, 2021 and 2022 The Citizen remains a top three finalist for the MPA Newspaper of the Year Award in category B publications.

The Citizen competes in Weekly Class B, among publications with circulation between 7,001-15,000.

This year the Colorado Press Association reviewed 2,866 entries submitted by 89 Michigan newspapers. The competition inspires all journalists to produce their best work, which in turn, nurtures stronger communities.

“The annual MPA Better Newspaper Contest gives our members a chance each year to assess and put forth their team’s best work in journalism, photojournalism, column writing, graphic design and advertising,” said Wes Smith, MPA president.

“After the judges have reviewed the thousands of submissions and made their decisions, awards will be given, bragging rights established and perhaps a few toasts made to the winners,” he said. “It is a rare moment in our profession where we allow ourselves to reflect and experience something akin to satisfaction for a job well done. Anyone in this business today is in it, not for kudos, but because of a passion and desire to serve our readers, our advertisers and our communities. For us the work is the reward.”

-In the Feature Photo category, Patrick McAbee won first place for “Splashdown,” second place for “We’re All Ears,” and third place, “All you need is love.”

-In the Feature Story category, Shelby Stewart-Soldan won second place for Angel Gowns, “It’s just something that comes from the heart.”

-In the Business/Agriculture News category, David Fleet won Honorable Mention, Local products a great option post pandemic.

-In the News Enterprise Reporting category, David Fleet won Honorable Mention for Ukrainians are prepared: the invasion can happen now or in a couple years: “We are fighting for our country.”

-In the Sports Photo category, Patrick McAbee won Honorable Mention for “I got this.”