The Findery:Create a unique living space

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.- Inspiration around every corner at The Findery.

Last month Glenda Brady opened The Findery, 360 N Ortonville Road (in the Bueche’s Plaza) with a simple mission, to create a beautiful line of products that inspire, motivate and help the customer create a unique living space where the only limit is your imagination.

“I’ve spent a lifetime painting and refurbishing furniture,” said Brady, a North Branch native and Goodrich resident. “We’ll help make that old broken furniture pretty again.”

Brady provides creative and unique products offering a myriad of options, styles and designs that will captivate creativity and ignite vision for the customer. Brighten up a living room with Dixie Belle Chalk Mineral Paints or change the patterns on kitchen cabinets using Re-Design with Prima, Decor Transfers, Decor Moulds or Decor Stencils. The professional design staff at The Findery will help every step of the way.

Once business restrictions due to the coronavirus is eased, Brady will offer a variety of classes to help customers with stenciling, basic chalk painting, waxing or glazing.

“We’ll work on the techniques and have fun doing it with you,” she said. “There’s no skill required just a vision of what customers want from the distressed look to that clean white image we’ll create a plan just for you.”

If customers are not into crafting The Findery has a wide selection of professionally refurbished furniture to choose from.

Stop by The Findery Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., (248) 793-3357