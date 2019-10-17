By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

For generations, the Little House on the Prairie book series, written by Laura Ingalls Wilder, has captivated children and adults alike with autobiographical stories of the American frontier and pioneer life. The nine book series was published during the 30s and 40s, and later adapted into a television series.

One of those captivated was Michigan author and educator William Anderson.

At 6:30 p.m., Oct. 22, the Brandon Township Public Library will be hosting Anderson and his presentation, “The Life and Times of Laura Ingalls Wilder.”

Anderson has been interested in American history since he was in elementary school, and later worked a summer job as a tour guide at one of the Ingalls-Wilder homesites in South Dakota.

His research on the family resulted in several books.

He also notes that Wilder had a unique connection to Michigan, as she made one of her few appearances at the Detroit Book Fair in 1937, and later was honored by the Detroit Public Library by opening the Laura Ingalls Wilder Branch Library, and she donated several of her manuscripts and other memorabilia to the library.

Anderson will discuss the historical background of her books, the sites connected with her writing, and what happened to the characters in her stories, which were her family and friends growing up in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

“The program is geared to all ages,” he said.

See the Life and Times of Laura Ingalls Wilder at the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St, Ortonville. To register for the program, call 248-627-1460 or visit brandonlibrary.org.