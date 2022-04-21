By David Fleet

Goodrich-The Neighborhood Sandwich Shack, 8341 S. State Road, (located inside, Cottage Used Books) opened last December.

Behind the counter is Gregg Mulholland, a sandwich architect who has developed a few unique lunch creations.

A special education teacher in the Grand Blanc Middle School for more than 30 years, Mulholland retired from the classroom and into the kitchen.

“I was actually planning on fishing everyday, but when I retire it’s back to work part time somewhere,” he said.

Gregg’s wife Kathy, who opened Cottage Used Books about five years ago, had a plan. The couple have lived in Goodrich for 28 years.

“One day she came home and said, ‘I got a job for you,’” laughed Gregg.

The owner of the building suggested a sandwich shop after the pizza store closed.

“I’ve owned a panini press for a few years,” he said. “I go back to my school days where another teacher would bring a press in and we’d make sandwiches at lunch.”

The menu features sandwiches named after streets in the Village of Goodrich—from the M-15 Cuban to Baldwin Roast Beef or the Dutch Chicken. The Kipp’n Dipp, French Dip style sandwich with roast beef, Swiss and a side of Au Jus has also topped the must try list. The most popular so far is the Atlas Stacked with ham, turkey, bacon, Colby Jack cheese, chipotle sauce.

The longer it goes the more busy we get, he said.

“Customers arrive to shop for books and smell the bacon cooking and order,” said Gregg, a 1982 Grand Blanc High School graduate.

Neighborhood Sandwich Shack is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (810) 516-6907.