You gotta’ admit it, sometimes I know what I am doing. I know, as a columnist — a person of undocumented knowledge or wit — my job is to get you readers emotionally involved. I need to take you by the hands and like the Pied Piper, lead you down the path I wish you to merrily skip along.

Sometimes this means getting you upset. Sometimes you might smile. All the time I hope it makes you think. Notice, nowhere did I say my job is to make you believe as I. As America’s foremost Neanderthal Philosopher, I really don’t care what you think or beleive. It’s none of my business. As long as you are not hurting anybody else, why should I care? If you own a business and I don’t like your take on something, I don’t care. I won’t try to put you out of business (aka hurt you and your family), I just won’t use your business.

Pretty gosh-darned simple, in my reckoning . . . last week I whipped something outta’ thin air, called it a Don’t Rush Me column and here’s what I received in the old (e)mail box. (If you have not read last week’s gem, click here!)

* * *

Mike in Clarkston, in part, wrote: Your comments made me momentarily nostalgic, but the reality is we’ve never really had a society that believed or practiced “say something nice or not at all,” even if that was the uttered guidance from dad and mom and the “reverend.” Social media may have brought more of our vile candor out into the open—giving an appearance of a now harsher society—but folks have always been airing their nasty comments, suspicions and views— gossiping after church, on the golf course, at the office water cooler, or disguised under white hoods and sheets. It’s ok to be a bigot or sexist so long as you don’t use the N or B words, or at least not too openly or loudly if you did—that kind of thing. It all seemed more polite to some, especially those who wanted to pretend, but only because it was more clandestine. Even newspapers protected elites from unpleasant inquiry and factual reporting. Yes, it is probably nice to be more civil in our expressions, but mean-spirited ideas, policies and dogma are not made more palatable or prettier with smooth talk or silent acquiescence. Consider a klan or nazi rally, or the hypocrisy of a concept like purported “Christians for Trump.”

. . . As for cancel culture, I’m all for it. Wealthy folks and political elites have always known that money talks, and it dictates our national and foreign policy. Why should we fund businesses, celebrities or entities that use their clout to undermine our own interests? . . . We should encourage open exchanges of diverse opinion. It is sad if some shy souls feel reluctant to share their views and risk having their feelings hurt with unkind criticism, but a grown adult who is too embarrassed or fearful to associate their own name with their own expressed or published opinion, or unwilling or unable to explain or defend it, is simply too pathetic for words.

. . . A kinder, gentler society might be nice for awhile, but things might soon get boring, or even oppressive. Most significant movements in this country came about only as a result of some rigorous, if not impolite, exchanges. The Revolutionary War, end of slavery, suffrage, civil rights, labor movement, end of Viet Nam War all come to mind.

* * *

A. Reader wrote: Don. You are the Editor of the year for this column. I agree with every word of it . You are 100% right. Unfortunately our country’s leadership started dividing us citizens years ago but it really took a leap starting in 2008. Trump did a great job for our country but he didn’t do much to heal our differences. This new crowd doesn’t appear to be interested in bringing us back together either. Good luck America. God Bless us one and all.

* * *

And, in part, from A. Reader, Too from Oxford: Don, you said a lot of things that needed to be said . . . the comments of parent bullies jumping on spelling errors, making mockery of others, via a long thread, is not something to be proud of, nor would it be acceptable for their child to be the subject of the (same) mockery.

I took the chance of commenting on a post of mockery. I said something posted wasn’t very nice — and from there the mockery continued. Not just by one person but by others. I finally just bowed out.

. . . I will do my best to live the fruits of the Spirit because that is my “religion” (don’t really like that word). Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self control. There is no law against these things!

* * *

From Cory in Clarkston: Oh Don, you have barely scratched the surface of being offensive. Let me suggest some social media groups as that is truly where offensive shines. Positively Clarkston Refugees on Facebook is one of the many Positively Clarkston spinoffs. Whining in Clarkston can be a bit raucous but is at least humorous at times. Lake Orion chat room political warriors is even worse than Positively Clarkston Refugees. There are more but I only have so much time to devote to baseless accusations and conspiracy theories. The politics of these groups aside, they all do their best to offend someone, or everyone. So why read them? Because these people are out there and we need to know that. Now we do.

Not being from Clarkston and having no familiarity with the education system these people went through, I have to wonder who taught them English, civics and history as they seem to have little knowledge of these subjects. I’m sure I have now offended them.

* * *

Thank you all for reading and having the guts to share your thoughts in print.

DontRushDon@gmail.com