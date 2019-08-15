The state of Brandon

Township

Brandon Township received an impressive 2018 audit report this year as our fund balance continued to increase. However, next year’s 2019 audit report won’t be quite as glowing because the Township recently moved 1.1 million dollars from the general fund carry forward to the Fire Department E&H for payment of ½ interest in the M-15 property that was previously paid by the Fire Department. These funds were used to replace a 25-year-old tanker and 25-year-old pumper. Although we did not have to increase taxes to help fund these new vehicles, it remains to be seen how another antiquated ambulance, tanker and engine will be replaced in the near future. None the less. we still have close to 3/4 of a million dollars saved in the Township’s designated “Rainy Day” Fund in case the Township should experience a catastrophe.

Fixing roads in Brandon Township has been a priority this year. Paving construction has begun on Sashabaw Road between Sherwood and Granger. This stretch will be closed to through traffic until later this fall. Oakwood Road from M-15 to Leece has been resurfaced. Additionally, the Road Commission for Oakland County will be adding gravel to Kent Road in September.

Due to unaffordable bids, Parks and Recreation Director, Fred Waybrant, has been approved to be the project manager for the grant funded park development project at the Brandon Township Community Park. We will be combining two Land and Water Conservation Fund grants to construct parking for 100 vehicles, one basketball court, three sand volleyball courts, 2 baseball fields and linking pathways. This fall we will find out if we will be receiving grant funding on two other applications which include a concession/comfort station, two more ball fields and additional parking for another 100 cars. Volunteer help will be appreciated.

Soon, we will be announcing plans to involve the public in updating our Master Plan. Revisions to our Master Plan will be a priority for our Planning Commission this fall and winter. Community input will be an integral part of this process and we hope all Brandon Township residents will be able to participate.

Kathy Thurman

Brandon Township Supervisor