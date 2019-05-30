The Table Food Pantry opens for community

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

On June 9, the Lakeview Community Church will be opening The Table Food Pantry, in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint.

“There is a need in Goodrich and Atlas Township,” said Pantry Coordinator Jan Pasteiner. “We’re really very passionate and stoked about this idea.”

The Table will have a selection of fresh foods, including meat, produce, dairy, bread, eggs, dry goods and canned goods.

“We have an egg farmer who will be giving us eggs every week,” said Pasteiner. “I go and get meat for 49 cents a pound.”

Most of the food at The Table will be from the FBEM, so monetary donations will go a long way to get food for the pantry. All of the families who would be getting food from the pantry would sign up through FBEM and will be directed to the closest food pantry.

“We really want to focus on some fresh foods, fresh vegetables and fresh fruits,” she said. “We’re preparing for 25 families, but we can and are willing to go bigger. We have to start someplace.”

Volunteers are needed to run the pantry. Any corporation, organization, or individual who wants to volunteer can reach out to the Lakeview Community Church on Facebook. Anyone in need of help through the pantry can call the FBEM at 810-239-4441. The food pantry will be open on Sundays 2-4 p.m. at Lakeview Community Church, 10023 S State Road, Goodrich.