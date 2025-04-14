Thieves take aim at county Narcan boxes

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp.— It’s been just about two years since large boxes stocked with free doses of a life-saving medication that curbs the effects of opioids were delivered throughout Oakland County.

The Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities has established more than 100 “Save A Life” Stations and distributes about 5,000 boxes a month containing the nasal spray Narcan, or its generic name naloxone, and instructions on how to use it.

“So, unfortunately, a few weeks ago, we had either one or multiple individuals decide that it would be a good idea to completely empty those stations out,” said Steve Norris of the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities.

“The Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities is aware of the recent issue involving empty ‘Save A Life’ Stations in Oakland County and is actively working to refill the emptied stations,” he said. “There is currently an investigation into the issue underway. The Alliance is committed to ensuring that all stations are stocked and readily available for the community.”

Boxes are being replenished in real time and people can always call the number listed on the box or go to another box on the map for supplies. Those stations are meant for the neighbor’s in those areas that need those resources in smaller quantities, he added.

“The Alliance remains dedicated to meeting the prevention needs of Oakland County,” said Norris. “Let’s continue to work together as communities to keep our overdose related deaths down in Oakland County. There was a 38.6% reduction last year thanks to our community’s effort.”

Locally, Groveland Township, which has Narcan boxes located at two fire stations and the township hall was one of 38 stations impacted.

“The Narcan was not leaving the box real fast when we started earlier this year,” said GTF Chief John Williams. “However, recently about 30 were removed all within a few days.”

Williams, who has been a paramedic for nearly three decades said when the opioids knock a user out, the Narcan gets them breathing once again.

While no motive for the thefts have been established and confidentiality will remain key, the supply will be paramount.

“If anyone needing those lifesaving tools in bulk can contact us directly, we would be happy to fulfill this,” added Norris.

More than 100,000 people in the United States died of opioid overdoses last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number is expected to rise this year.