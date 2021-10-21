Thirty years of Papa Bella’s

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville-On Oct. 1, 1991, the first Tuesday of business for Papa Bella’s Pizza, 425 Mill St., tallied four orders generating a grand total of $37 for owners Mark Bell and Joe D’Anna.

“I was 29 years old then and that first day was the scariest day ever,” said Bell, now 60. “Six weeks earlier, we had no plans on buying a pizzeria. We had experience in pizza but not owning a business, although Joe had owned a Dino’s in Sterling Heights for a couple of years. The town was small back then, there were fewer stop lights and less traffic.”

The pair researched the market and learned the area was growing and was not over-saturated with food establishments. The Mill Street store would be sold to them relatively cheaply, so they decided to take a chance. The risk paid off and 30 years later Bell estimates Papa Bella’s has sold 1.1 million pizzas since they opened—an average of about 750 pies per week.While the success and stellar pizza continues today, the loss of D’Anna who suffered a heart attack on Jan. 3, 2020 and died on July 26, that same year, continues to be etched in the memory of the business and community.

“Even though I lost my buddy, business partner and brother almost, I have tried to maintain exactly what Joe and I put together,” said Bell. “Both of us were so hands on—everything Joe did I did and visa versa.”

“We try to do things just like we’ve done them 30 years ago,” said Bell. “We have stayed consistent through the years. Our prices have stayed lower for many years. Unfortunately, that’s going to have to change this fall. The pandemic and supply chain issues have prompted higher costs to us.”

Papa Bella’s has incorporated processes learned at various pizza places they had worked at using the dough recipe from Dino’s, for example, and spicy pepperoni like Green Lantern. They also used a vendor’s recipe for cheese dip. Over the years, they have added to their product line, but haven’t changed the pizza, submarine sandwich or salad recipes they started with, even though the pizza business itself has changed. Bell notes that the biggest change in the pizza industry is the drive by some chains to feed families as cheaply as possible.

“We don’t get too involved with that, because most people realize you get what you pay for,” he said. “We’ve brought in a few things, but we try to maintain quality most of all.“

Despite the new technology of conveyor ovens, Papa Bella’s has stuck with the old-fashioned brick slate ovens they used two decades ago. Papa Bella’s opened with a staff of just four—now there are 15 employees. Bell continues to be a working owner.

“Product was the key,” he said. “There was a lack of quality pizza out in Ortonville. Number two, we tried to make a difference in the community by hiring local kids and sponsoring many teams and getting to know the customers.”

“They are our friends and customers too,” he said. “With the expectation of a slight down-tick in 2007-2008, it’s busier than the year before,” added Bell.

Pepperoni and cheese pizzas are still the best sellers, followed by their BLT pizza and the special, which is topped with pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and bacon. Papa Bella’s toppings selection has increased in recent years to include chicken, feta, spinach, sliced tomatoes, and red onions.

One of the few changes was different hours open for business.

“I had to close one day a week and shorting others,” he said.”But that really was the only change. I still like what I do and plan on more years of Papa Bellas. There’s been some struggles here over the past years, but this community is great and I just want to give back. We are a little pizza place in a little town—but I feel Papa Bella’s is a landmark and part of the history of Ortonville.”