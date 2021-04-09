Thomas A Rogan III

ROGAN, THOMAS A. III of Ortonville, Michigan, died on April 9, 2021.

He was 78.

Tom was born September 29, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Thomas A. and Mary Kathleen (nee: Cavanaugh) Rogan, Jr. He married the former Ruth Mary Fetzer on May 12, 1962 in Detroit, Michigan He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Ruth Rogan; five daughters, Linda (Ed) Haddad, Kimberly (Mark) Hansen, Julie (Dale) Zink, Susan (Vince) Lipari and Kelly (Tim) Dengler; 14 grandchildren, Adam, Alex and Maria Haddad, Linsey (Joshua) Bartold, Lucas Hansen, Robert and Nicole Zink, Nikolas (Stephanie) Lipari, Zachary (MacKenzie) Lipari, Kayla and Julia Lipari, Jack, Matt and Sam Dengler; one great granddaughter, Ella Rose Bartold. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Upon leaving the Navy he returned home and became an electrician joining the Electrical Workers Local #58. He was a charter member of the Fr. Ging Council, Knights of Columbus #6824. He was a former Brandon School Board member. Tom was an avid golfer, playing regularly at Hadley Acres. He enjoyed bowling and was a dedicated card player. One of his favorite loves was his involvement with his daughters by coaching their softball teams for many years. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church. Fr. Gerard Frawley, Celebrant. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery with a private ceremony with honors. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Due to the restrictions, we are suggesting that if your last name starts with A-C please come from 3-4 p.m. D-G from 4-5 p.m., H-K from 5-6 p.m., L-O from 6-7 p.m., P-S from 7-8 p.m., and T-Z from 8-9 p.m. If you cannot come at your assigned time you will not be denied entry. PLEASE WEAR A MASK. There will also be a viewing at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to OCEF or the Diabetes Foundation. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com