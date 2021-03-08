Thomas Fisher

Thomas L. Fisher

Tom was born December 8, 1970, to Raymond and Janet (Pulley) Fisher in Flint. He was raised in Millington. Tom graduated from Millington High School with the Class of 1989, where he held the state record for powerlifting in 1988/1989. He also held the state bench press record while in high school for 30 minutes, until someone on his team beat him. Tom attended Lawrence Technological University, where he studied architecture. While in college, he played hockey for the Lawrence Tech Blue Devils as a center and right-wing. Tom was offered the opportunity to work for Barton Malow in 2001, where he accepted the offer. He absolutely loved working for Barton Malow in the 20 years he was employed with the company. He completed many projects and worked his way up to becoming a Senior Superintendent. He married Kelly M. (Patrick) on August 25, 2001, in Grand Blanc. Tom enjoyed hunting, especially on his land at Hubbard Lake with his dad and brother as well as several cousins. He also enjoyed hunting in Standish, with his father-in-law and brother-in-law, and many other outdoorsmen that belonged to the hunt club. Tom especially enjoyed fishing and hunting with his two boys and watching while they rode their motocross bikes around the yard. He was a dedicated coach for the Goodrich Travel Soccer Club and truly loved those kids as if they were his own. Harassing his niece and nephews was a pastime of Tom’s too.

Tom is survived by his wife, Kelly; two sons: Cole and Chase; father, Raymond Fisher of Spruce; brother, Troy (Sherry) Fisher of Frankenmuth; in-laws: Dennis and Joyce Patrick of Goodrich; sister-in-law, Courtney (Jeff) Priemer of Goodrich; nephews: Nick, Nate, and Tyler; niece, Ella; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and very dear friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Janet (Pulley) Fisher.

Thomas L. Fisher, age 50, of Goodrich, passed away on March 6, 2021, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Martin Funeral, Cremation & Tribute Services in Mt. Morris, with burial to follow at Flint Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Josh Combs to officiate. The family will be present to receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of service at 2:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy and memorial contributions to the Goodrich Travel Soccer Club may be placed on Tom’s tribute page at martinfuneralhome.com.

Tom’s obitua was lovingly written by his family.

