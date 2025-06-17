Thomas”Tom” Stoll 63 of clarkston mi passed away suddenly June 2,2025.

He was born December 10,1961 in Pontiac Mi. Proceeded in death by Harold and Jane(Shaffner) Stoll and his brother Mike Stoll. Leaving behind girlfriend Tracy. Children Crystal (Mike), Jeremy(Tonya),Hannah(Travis) of Geogia, and Heidi(Chandler) of North Carolina and many grandchildren. Brother of Sue Clark of Texas. He graduated oxford high school in 1980.

Tom loved to have fun and work hard. He loved music and playing his guitar. Music was his life. He was always good for a laugh with his dad jokes and silly dance moves. He will be truly missed.

No memorial plans are made at this time. Cremation has taken place.