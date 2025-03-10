Three BMS students move on to State MAEA Art Show

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — Three students from Brandon Middle School will have their art pieces move on to The State Art show for the Michigan Art Education Association.

In March, five students had their pieces entered to the Region 7 show. “Emanation of Euthymia” by Owen Rochester and “A Wolf’s Breath” by Zoey Siljanovski placed within the top 100, and “The Scarring is Beautiful Again” by Ziva Swindle was ninth in Region 7.

“I believe that the way I present Visual Fine Arts Curriculum, the student is allowed the opportunity for personal expression that incorporates visual technique with written, thoughtful expression,” said Visual Fine Arts Instructor Jody Daniels. “The ability for a student to knowingly open the eyes of the viewer of their artwork through their art and words is rewarding to everyone from the artist, the teacher, and the audience.”

The three pieces will be moved on to the State Art Show at the Hickman Gallery on Adrian College’s campus, within the Mahan Center for Art and Interior Design, Williams St., Adrian, MI 49221. The gallery will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, March 17-April 4. The closing reception will be at 11 a.m. on April 5. The show will feature the top 100 pieces of art in the state from the elementary, middle, and secondary divisions.

“The ability for me to be involved in the MAEA through the years has been rewarding for our students, and out school system,” said Daniels. “The pride I feel for what these students have accomplished is profound. I want to thank the Brandon community for their constant support of our program. Thank you.”

“It is so exciting to see our Blackhawks artwork honored in the top 100 in the state of Michigan once again,” said superintendent Carly Stone. “We are very proud of Ziva, Owen, and Zoey’s amazing accomplishments. Congratulations! The district would like to thank Brandon Middle School Art Teacher Jody Daniels for her time and energy in providing our students the opportunity to be honored in such a special way.