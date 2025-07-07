Timothy Jankens

Jankens, Timothy Edward, age 76, of Ortonville, passed away July 1, 2025. He was born on August 12, 1948, in Bay City, Michigan, son to the late Edward and Aeldgytha Jankens (nee Priem). Loving companion of Nancy Randall for 36 wonderful years; dear father of Jay Jankens, Jennifer (Pete) Jackson and Jodi (the late Tim) Lloyd; proud grandfather of 5, great grandfather of 4. Brother of Cyndee (Charles) Averitt, John (Judy) Jankens and Phillip (Lori) Jankens. Tim served his country proudly in the United States Army working on the bomb squad for 8 years. He walked in Jimmy Carters Presidential Inauguration and worked Ronald Regan’s campaign to clear for bombs. A committal service with military honors will take place on Thursday, July 10, 2025, 10:00 AM at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Village Funeral Home, Ortonville. Memorial donations in Tim’s honor may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com