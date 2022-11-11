Timothy Quisenberry

QUISENBERRY, TIMOTHY JOHN of Clarkston, Michigan; died on November 10, 2022. He was 61.

Timothy was born on February 18, 1961 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Thomas and Mary Ann (nee: McCarville) Quisenberry. He is survived by one daughter, Amy (Mark) Lowe; two sons, Matthew (Erica) Quisenberry and Daniel Olsen; seven grandchildren, Ariah, Nolan, Rory, Savannah, Nathan, Lucas and Hope; five brothers, Thomas (Mindy) Quisenberry, Theodore (the late Cheryl) Quisenberry, Joseph (Lana) Quisenberry, Kenneth (Nicole) Quisenberry, and Jason (Shannon) Quisenberry; one sister, Kathleen (Peter) Liebner; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kim Quisenberry. Timothy was a member of Harvest Land Church and ran a lunch ministry that was an outreach to the homeless in Pontiac where they delivered free meals on a daily basis. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Harvestland Church, 5848 Clintonville Rd. Clarkston, MI. Pastor Pete Freeman, officiating. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery at a later time. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Harvestland Church Outreach Ministries. Envelopes are available at the church. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com.