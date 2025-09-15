Top-down attitude: 1968 Dodge Dart GT packing six

By David Fleet
Brandon Twp. — Hank Szlenkier is a sucker for a convertible.
The long-time Brandon Township resident proclaims to be a “GM-guy,” owning a 1964 Impala, 1969 Cutlass, and a 19 feet-long Cadillac DeVille.
So for Szlenkier to be now tooling around in a mid-size Dodge Dart means something must have changed.
“I liked the looks of the 1968 Dart,” said Szlenkier. “It’s simple and fun to drive. I really fell in love with the color too. It’s a sharp car and a sweet year to own.”
At one time the Dodge Dart GT was a reasonable price sporty family car costing about $2,800. The convertible was built from 1967-69 before being discontinued in several North American assembly plants including Hamtramck..
The Dart arrived from the factory with a “grocery getter” 273 cubic inch V8, the stock engine eked out a mere 235 horsepower.
“About a year after I purchased the car there were issues with an engine bearing,” he said. “So I made a change.”
The one time family car is now packing a 340 cubic inch, six-pack, specifically built for the 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A muscle. The limited production, 5,123 made engine produces a beefy 330 horsepower.
The 1968 Dodge Dart GT Convertible was a sporty version of the compact Dart line, featuring standard luxury features of the GT trim, including a power top and bench seat, with optional upgrades like bucket seats, and available power features.
Szlenkier’s Dodge Dart recently received top honors at August 2025 CCR Automotive Classic Show.
