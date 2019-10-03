Township appoints new trustee

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.- On Wednesday night, the township board of trustees gathered for a special meeting to appoint a new trustee.

By a 4-0 vote, the board appointed Gina Muzzarelli from a group of six candidates that had applied following the resignation of township trustee Dale Cason in August.

Muzzarelli, a township resident since 1999, has served on various local boards in both elected and voluntary positions. In 2004, she was elected to the Brandon School Board, serving until 2008. Muzzarelli served on the Brandon Parent Teacher Association, the Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance and BGO.

In addition, she assisted the townships during several election.

Bob DePalma, township supervisor said a replacement trustee must be appointed within 45 days or the state could step in and make the decision.

Muzzarelli’s term will run until the November 2020 election, the remainder of Cason’s four year term. Any candidates wishing to run for the trustee seat must be on the ballot for the August 2020 primary.

“One of things I try to look for is, does the individual have experience in working in government type function,” said Bob DePalma, township supervisor. “I’d like to see the candidates serve on the planning commission or the board of zoning and appeals. Work in the similar (government) environment is also important.”

DePalma said he’ll recommend that current trustee Jim Christopher will be removed from the township board zoning appeals and moved to the township planning commission. Then, Muzzarelli will fill Christopher’s position on the ZBA.

“(Groveland Township) is a very stable, supportive, community-minded place to live,” said Muzzarelli. “On many different levels, I know this first hand. I would like the opportunity to give back to this community and the people who work for the township by being a trustee on the Groveland Township Board.”

“I am able to work as a part of a team and will contribute through both listening and conveying thoughts on the subject at hand,” she said.