Township baseball infields upgraded, safer

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — Area baseball players will now be able to slide, field and play much safer thanks to a new infield mix that was installed last month.

Grove City, Penn., based DuraEdge company was awarded the contract to replace infield mix of two Brandon Township Community Park, 1414 N. Hadley road with about 130 tons of DuraEdge Classic, four tons of ProSlide Topdressing and professional installation.

The cost of the project was about $40,000.

Supervisor Jayson Rumball, said the old material is pretty much unusable and none of the baseball teams want to use the fields because the limestone had essentially become concrete and kids are hurting themselves.

“They’ve actually done Comerica Park, the park in Utica,” said Rumball. “They do most of the professional fields in the area as well. And we, conveniently, do have a sales rep for this company that lives in Clarkston.”

DuraEdge classic is an infield soil that is a total of 72% sand, and the company says it is ideal for low-maintenance, and is mostly used for recreational specifications. It is one of three engineered infield soils that DuraEdge offers, and does not require access to water for maintenance.

The ProSlide Topdressing is an expanded shale infield topdressing, which resists physical degradation from routine use, and has a fine texture for sliding.

“The process is three layers, heavy dirt, finer dirt and one for sliding,” he said. “The material is considered ‘diamond dust.’

The installation includes performing infield topography to determine grades, measuring and marking fields for lip removal and moving the arc back about three feet, trimming all grass edges and removing lips, rough laser grade using existing material to allow a two inch cap, install two inch cap per specifications, compacting the fields, relocating bases as needed, top dressing with conditioner and grooming for play.

The township field bases are 60 or 70 feet apart, and pitching 46 feet (U10), and 50 feet (U13) for the older players. The new upgrades will extend the life of the fields, and with regular maintenance, they should last around 20 years.