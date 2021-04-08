Township board outlines 2021 summer gravel road projects

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- During the Monday night meeting, the township board approved using the budgeted and committed road funds to pay for graveling certain dirt roads this year. Trustee Kathy Thurman voted against it due to the motion not including a budget amendment.

Supervisor Jayson Rumball and Treasurer Scott Broughton met with representatives from the Road Commission for Oakland County about which roads needed to be graveled this year.

“They brought up that we really need to put some more attention to graveling Hummer Lake Road between Hurd Road and Baldwin Road, finishing up Granger Road from Wooley to Baldwin, and then Hurd Road from Granger to Hummer,” said Rumball.

The project is expected to cost $85,000.