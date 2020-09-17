Township coffers growing following audit

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.– On Monday night the township board of trustees approved an audit presented by Ken Palka, from the accounting firm of Pfeffer, Hanniford and Palka.

Palka reported on the township finances following the completion of the yearly audit ending March 31, 2020.

“The township is in excellent financial condition,” said Palka.

The township ended the year with $465,146 of additional fund balance now at $5,616,680 which includes $2,771,806 in the infrastructure fund. The infrastructure account, established in 2009, includes funds earmarked for projects such as road paving, property development and emergency reserves. A transfer from the infrastructure account requires board approval.

“Part of the reason (for the hike in funds) is the road gravel mix took a significant jump last year,” said Bob DePalma, township supervisor. “So we agreed to forestall any gravel last year and double up this year. That would account for about $150,000.”

DePalma added that a new source and better price has been secured for 2021.

In addition, payment for the upcoming Barron Road project will be $240,000, which will also come out of the fund. Last year the township board OK’d the paving of Barron Road between Groveland to Grange Hall roads. The project is set to begin in late 2020 when trees will be removed with the actual paving to start in 2021. At a cost of about $5 million, Barron Road will be funded by federal aid which will pay for 80 percent of the project, the Road Commission for Oakland County and the township will split the remaining 20 percent.

“That money we put away this year is all going to be used up and then some next year,” he said.

Palka responded.

“It’s good you have the money set aside like that,” he said. “I wish all townships had that train of thought.

The total revenues for the fire fund is $1,181,765 with operating expenditures of $1,091,240 increasing the fund balance by $96,868. The fire department fund balance is now $1,674,639.

“Where we had seen the fire department revenues dropping for a long period of time which caused all the concern since chief Mason has been installed over the last three years the cash reserves have went up,” said DePalma. “That’s the important thing.”

The building fund added $89,129 to a starting fund balance of $783,693 ending with $872,822.

The township fund balance is now $8,164,141 which includes general, infrastructure, fire and building department funds.

“When you look at the township as a whole to have a surplus of over $651,000 is just phenomenal,” said Palka. “The great thing is you have those monies set aside for these future projects.”