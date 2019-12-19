Township community room to be dedicated to longtime leader

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- On Monday night the board of trustees voted 7-0 to dedicated the community room at the newly remodeled township hall to former township supervisor Paul Amman.

“I was shocked after the decision to name the community room after me,” said Amman, 81, who served more than 20 years in township government. “There’s a lot we accomplished during my time in office. Many of the current township board and planning commission were serving when I was in office. I found out a long time ago if you can find the right leadership and let them do their job good things happen.”

Starting in 1992, Amman served 10 years on the township planning commission, eight years as trustee and eight years as township supervisor. In June 2008 he suffered a heart attack and underwent triple bypass surgery. In August 2008 Amman lost his bid for a third term as supervisor by 25 votes to challenger Shirley Kautman-Jones. There was no recount. In March 2011 Amman was appointed by a 3-1 vote to complete the term of township trustee Scott Statson, who resigned earlier that year.

He stepped down from public office in 2012.

At a cost of more than $800,000 the township funded an extensive renovation to the aging township hall.

“They paid cash for those renovations,” he said. “When I came in office we all worked hard to manage the budget, we did not waste money and today it shows. We took care of our business.”

Current township supervisor Tere Onica, served as clerk when Amman was supervisor.

“When Paul took office as Supervisor, the fund balance in the general fund was less that a million dollars,” said Onica. “When he left eight years later, it was more than $3 million. That helped the township survive the next eight years of severe economic downturn. He froze wages (no COLA increases) as many township residents lost their jobs and homes to foreclosure. The fund balance was reduced to around $2 million yet still enabled us, along with economic recovery, to remodel the township hall in 2019 without going into debt. He instilled the principles of conservative budgeting/spending and planning for the future.”

Onica said, Amman developed a road plan in partnership with the Genesee County Road Commission that led to a complete and systematic approach for the preservation and upkeep of township roads benefiting neighboring communities as well. In addition, Amman spearheaded the Cell Tower Ordinance which required a hierarchy of placement be followed for cell tower locations within the township. The first property to be considered was township property so that the revenue generated from cell tower companies would benefit the township taxpayers first if possible.

“Paul took an active leadership role in the development of many other ordinances protecting the spirit and intent of the ordinance guided by the township Master Plan,” said Onica.

A Pontiac native and St. Michael Catholic High School graduate in 1957, Amman enlisted in the Navy and was stationed at Norfolk Naval Base. During his Navy stint, Amman conversed with then President John Kennedy and was on active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Amman was employed at General Motors and retired in 2000 after more than 32 years.

“There is not another person I know who entered office with such a complete and astute understanding of his elected position to perform the duties of office in accordance with the purpose and function of government,” said Onica. “I was fortunate to have the honor to serve the people of Atlas Township alongside him.”

Paul moved to the township 1975 and along with wife June the couple raised five boys Tony, Mike, Paul, Jerry, Mike and Don.