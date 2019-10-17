Township donation helps moves blacksmith shop project forward

By David Fleet

Groveland Twp.- At the Tuesday night meeting, the township board of trustees voted 4-0 to donate $2,000 to the Old Mill Museum’s blacksmith shop, a project that started in May. Township Treasurer Shelly Kidd was absent with notice.

The blacksmith building was constructed earlier this month. Now, a cement pad will be poured in front for the potable forge used in the demonstration.

“We want to be good neighbors with them, this its good stuff,” said Bob DePalma, township supervisor. “The museum (next door) is open and they have some excellent exhibits. It’s a good project.”

The historical society plans to have blacksmithing lessons and demonstrations at the blacksmith shop, and the project will cost around $24,000. The Ortonville Community Historical Society is in need of donations for the historic blacksmith shop project which started this summer. In addition to collection jars being out at Ortonville Ace Hardware, The Citizen, Bueches Food World, Clairmount Cleaners, Hamilton’s Feed and the Old Mill Museum, checks can be made out to OCHS and sent to P.O. box 155, Ortonville, MI, 48462.

Since the OCHS is a 501c3, those who donate a check would get a receipt mailed back.