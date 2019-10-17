Township dons wildland firefightining suits

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- Township firefighters will be safer this year thanks to some local donations and the efforts of Ed Klimek, township assistant chief

The township fire department was recently approved for a $3,579.18 grant to purchase 12 wildland firefighting jumpsuits.

“Overexertion, stress, and medical conditions are accounting for more than 50 percent of firefighter deaths,” said Klimek. “We would like to mitigate this hazard by adding wildland jumpsuits to our inventory. The jumpsuits are designed for lightweight comfort, convenience and complete protection as well as U.L. classified to meet or exceed NFPA 1911 Standard on Protective Clothing and Equipment for Wildland Fire Fighting.”

Klimek said structural firefighting PPE (helmets, coat, pants, boots and gloves) are designed to protect firefighters from the thermal stress associated with interior structural firefighting.

“Those design features make it less than desirable during wildland firefighting operations,” he said. “NFPA 1977 requires us to wear protective gear when fighting wildland fires. Most fires of this nature require an extreme amount of walking as well as physical excursion. The layers in our structural protective equipment, especially in the summer months, can increase a firefighter’s body temperature to hazardous levels.”

The Hundred Club of Genesee, Shiawassee and Lapeer Counties is an organization of Genesee, Shiawassee and Lapeer county residents who contribute money each year for the benefit of public servants and first responders. They help provide funds for safety-related equipment and for the families of fallen officers or firefighters.