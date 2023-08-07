Township extends master plan survey

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — Input from township residents is still needed to assist planners with the process of creating a new master plan and recreation plan.

A master plan survey, seeking input from residents was made available earlier this year and will remain active through Aug. 15, 2023. The survey is available on the township’s web site, or a hard copy at the Atlas Township offices, 7386 S. Gale Road. “While the number of completed surveys to date has shown a good response, the township wants to ensure that every person who is interested in participating has the opportunity,” said Mike Rembor, township planning commission chairperson. “Answers to this short survey will greatly assist the township in the formation of these plans.”

The Master Plan Update Advisory Committee was formed and is composed of 11 volunteers who live or work in Atlas Township. Public hearings regarding the Master Plan will also be announced in the near future.

“The planning Commission is committed to ensuring all citizen input is considered in the Master Plan update and encourages everyone who has not completed the survey to do so,” he said. “The survey will only take a few minutes for participants to share residents’ thoughts and vision regarding the township’s future.”

Last October, the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to approve, at a cost of $20,500, to update the Master Plan. In addition, the township approved at a cost of $4,250, a new five-year Parks and Recreation Plan that will dovetail into the Master Plan. The new plan is necessary to apply for several DNR grants.

The current Master Plan, adopted in November 2009, was prepared when a nation-wide economic recession was occurring; the data used was based on the 2000 U.S. Census; the area population is aging; home sizes have changed; housing affordability is a big issue now; more residents are working at home and the township along with other nearby communities have invested in miles of walking trails. Also to consider, are safety from fire and other dangers, environmental issues, healthful and convenient distribution of population, good civic design, wise and efficient use of public spaces, system of transportation to lessen congestion, public utilities, use of resources and long and short range of goals.