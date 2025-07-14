Township fire hall move eyed

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — At 6 p.m., July 14 the Goodrich Village Council is expected to hear discussion regarding a proposal to purchase a village-owned vacant lot for a future fire hall location.

Township and fire officials say the current fire hall location is spaced out given trucks are getting larger due to state and federal requirements, the township population jumped by 4.5% since 2010 according to the recent census and the new location is closer to M-15 needed for response times. In addition, the current fire hall could be repurposed for a community activity center.

In August 2021, the village council voted 3-1 to purchase 5.4 acres of property in the village that was tax reverted from Genesee County. According to the Genesee County Office of the Treasurer, the property, located north of East Hegel Road just East of M-15 and borders Fairview subdivision. No taxes were paid on the property from the Madison Heights based D&J Investment properties from 2017-2020. The total amount owed was $4,918 with $2,186 interest and fees for a total cost to the village of $7,104.

Since that time the property has remained vacant.

All parcels foreclosed by a county treasurer’s office are available to be purchased by the State of Michigan, city, village, township or county in which they are located. The acquisition must be made prior to the foreclosed parcels being taken to public auction.

In May 1942, construction of the first fire hall in downtown Goodrich was approved at a cost of $1,653, with the property valued at $300. The building was completed on June 16, 1942.

Prior to construction of the fire hall, the fire truck was stored at the Stanard Seely Ford Garage 10195 Hegel Road (the site of Hempton’s Body Shop today). A new fire hall was constructed in the early 1990s, about two blocks from the original site at 8081 Clarence St.