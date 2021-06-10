Township fund balance increased

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- On Monday night, Ken Palka of Pfeffer, Hanniford, Palka CPAs presented the township’s annual financial statements and auditor’s report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020. The township board approved their audit with a 7-0 vote.

“As you recall in 2019, the general fund kicked in $1.1 million to assist with the fire department and some capital equipment they purchased,” said Palka. “Now things have come back around and you’re building your fund balance back up again.”

According to the audit, the general fund revenues of $2,390, 450 with expenditures of $2,212,114 increased the fund balance by $219,689.