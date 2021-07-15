Township Gale Road widening project to begin

Atlas Twp.-On July 26, the Genesee County Road Commission is expected to begin the Gale Road improvement project from McCandlish Road south to Green Road.

The project includes trench widening and two-course resurfacing. The paved surface of Gale Road will be widened from two 10-feet paved lanes to two 11-feet with 3 -feet paved shoulders on each side.

The project also includes paving the approach at McCandlish Road and replacing the existing guardrail.

Thru traffic will be detoured via Baldwin Road, Saginaw Road/Street, Perry Road, and Gale Road. Emergency traffic, school busses, and residents living within the work zone will be the only traffic allowed into the work zone. The project should be completed by Oct.1