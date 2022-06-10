‘Township in good financial condition’

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Township — During the regular Monday night meeting, the township board approved the 2021 audit report 7-0.

“Overall, the audit went good,” said Ken Palka of Pfeffer, Hanniford, Palka CPAs. “The township is in good financial condition.”

For the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021, the total revenues for the township increased to $5,379,130, up $21,335 from the previous year. In addition, total expenses increased to $4,591,831, an increase of $44,144 from 2020.

Despite this, the township was able to increase the fund balance to $1,851,095, an increase of $743,944. The designated general fund decreased to $1,049,096, down from $1,136,842.

Residents at the board meeting voiced concern over the lack of a presentation, as the audit was not presented at the meeting. The board was given the opportunity to ask questions, but a formal presentation was not given.

“Is it possible for us in the future to make sure the audit reports are available, if not meetings with the auditor as well,” said trustee Bob Marshall.

Supervisor Jayson Rumball assured the board and the residents that the audit report is available for review, but would make sure it was more visible in the future.

“Usually we get the full presentation, so we could go back to that,” said trustee Kathy Thurman.

Anyone with questions can contact the township at 248-627-4918.