Township in good financial position

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon — During the regular meeting on May 5, the Brandon Township board of trustees voted unanimously to approve the audit report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2024.

“The audit went very smooth,” said auditor Ken Palka of Pfeffer, Hanniford & Palka. “It was a very big year for the township, as far as 2024 goes. Financially the township did very well.”

For the 2024 fiscal year, the total revenues for the township increased to $7,696380, up $1,601,300 from the previous year. The total expenses also increased $249,769 from the previous year, bringing expenses up to $5,617,873.

Despite the increase in expenses, the township was able to increase the general fund by $1,548,844 from the previous year, bringing the total to $6,394,026.

“It was a good year for the township,” said Palka. “You were able to sock away a lot of money and get ready for more costs coming at you. So, as an outsider looking in, we’re very happy to see how the township did financially. You’ve got a good pot of money there set aside for the bigger expenditures coming up.”