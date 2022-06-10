Township inks Atlas Township sidewalk replacement

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — On June 8, Burton-based Streeter Brothers was awarded a $311,369 bid for sidewalk improvement in the Village of Atlas with a 3-0 vote. They were the lowest of three received.

Starting near Gale and Perry roads in the Village of Atlas, the project will include about 1,900 linear feet of five feet wide sidewalk ending in the 8300 block of Perry Road to connect to a “new” trail.

“The current sidewalks through Atlas were installed many years ago,” said Kautman-Jones. Sections of the sidewalk are missing or have been moved by tree roots—it’s just not safe. The sidewalks will end up across from the Atlas Valley Country Club and then connect with a trail to Grand Blanc.”

The total cost of the project is $500,000 the township will seek additional funds to complete the project. On March 16, the Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission OK’d $264,000 of county American Rescue Plan Act funds for a portion of the Iron Belle Trail connection construction in Atlas.

The funds will be used for a sidewalk to connect the southern portion of the trail to the approved western portion to be built. When completed the trail will connect on the south side of Perry Road to the Grand Blanc Township line.

Signed into law March 2021, the fund provides $350 billion in relief to states and local governments to fight the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The township currently has an additional $629,000 in ARPA funds that could be used on other local projects. The Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission has allocated about $10 million for communities like the township and Goodrich.