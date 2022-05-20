Township inks two new Marijuana ordinances

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp. — On May 9, the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to accept the application process for Licensed Marijuana Facilities and Home Occupations: Medical Marijuana and Recreational Use. The ordinance will address the non-retail aspects of commercial marijuana growth in the township—the large Class C growers and those that deliver or test the product. The second ordinance, will consider the rights of individuals to grow their own marijuana or for up to five caregivers.

Since the passage in November of 2018 of Proposal 1, the Michigan Taxation and Regulation of Marijuana Act, to legalize recreational cannabis, the township has opted out, like many of the communities from passing marijuana ordinances.

“Marijiuana is now more prolific across the state,” said Bob DePalma, township supervisor. “However, while the state provides limits, marijuana growers in the township are allegedly going beyond what is legal.”

The marijuana ordinances were derived following a March 9 meeting to discuss updating township ordinances. The focus of the meeting was to contend with marijuana issues and problems in the township, along with attracting commercial grow operations to the township.

“It’s incumbent on us to honor the intent of the marijuana laws for those growing it, while not encouraging the abuses of the situation,” he said.

It’s also a very lucrative business for the community, he added.

“We have realized the Class C big commercial growers don’t seem to have any problems associated at all,” he said. “We wanted to attract some of the Class C growers to the community.”

In regard to the Home Occupations: Licensed Marijuana and Recreational Use ordinance for renters, there must be written permission from the property owner stating that marijuana will be grown on the property. The ordinances will also eliminate outbuildings for growing and limiting the growing area to 25 percent of the living area.

In 2008, the state passed the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act. According to state law, a caregiver may have up to five patients registered and can grow up to 12 plants for each of them. If the caregiver is a patient and has five patients, they can grow up to 72 cannabis marijuana plants.