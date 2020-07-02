Township library reopens for public

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The local library will now open a new, safe and clean chapter of service to the community.

On July 5, the Brandon Township Public Library will begin phase 4 for their reopening following a mid-March shuttering of libraries statewide to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On June 1 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced libraries and museums may reopen on June 8 as they continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines and safety measures. However, the Brandon building will be opening for limited services.

“The library will look a little different when we reopen,” said Library Director Rebecca Higgerson. “Staff and patron safety is our first priority.”

The library will allow patrons in at 25 percent occupancy to browse collections and use technology. Computer access, print, copy, scan and fax services will be limited, but available. Patrons will also be limited to no more than an hour in the library due to capacity constraints.

In addition, patrons over the age of two must wear a face covering during visits and maintain a six foot distance from others. There are distance markers and the library has removed some furniture to encourage distancing. Patrons who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home.

“Though we’re limiting high-risk services during this phase, we’re excited to expand new services to the public,” said Higgerson. “We’ll continue to offer curbside services, digital book and video downloads, and remote library card signup throughout Phase 4. Our staff has planned a variety of virtual programs and take-and-make crafts, as well as a completely virtual Summer Reading Program with new goals, prizes, and challenges. We will be open on Sundays throughout the summer.”

Touchless checkout will be available, and though multi-use print publications like newspapers and magazines will not be publicly available, they may be placed on hold for checkout. The library is also being routinely cleaned by the staff, and hand sanitizer and wipes will be available.

All library materials are subject to a 72-hour quarantine, so the library cautions it will take a few days before returns are reflected on patrons’ accounts. They will not be charged late fees, but this will impact hold times.

Some services such as vending services and coffee, in-person events, toys and room bookings are not yet available. Interlibrary loan through Michigan eLibrary, or MeL, is also not available.

For the summer, the library will be open 1-5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays, and 11 am.-4 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, visit brandonlibrary.org or follow the Brandon Township Public Library on Facebook and Instagram.